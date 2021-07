First of all, before I came to Russia, I worked at Nokia Communications, so the purpose of my further studies was very clear, to improve myself; so I chose MIET because there is the strongest communications major in Russia, and it turned out that my choice was correct. The learning and life experience here is unforgettable for me. Very good teachers and curriculum. The teachers and classmates help me as much as possible in my study and life, and I feel very warm. Two years of postgraduate study was fleeting. After graduation, I joined Huawei and worked on mobile communication solutions all over the world. Everything now is the result of MIET. I love MIET. If I have the opportunity, I seem to study in MIET!